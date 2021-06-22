Serbia warms up for Belgrade OQT with sweep of pocket tourney

SERBIA sent a strong message that it's ready to seize the lone ticket to Tokyo ahead of the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade as it ruled the 2021 Acropolis International Basketball Tournament.

Youth team star Filip Petrusev, who is set to enter the 2021 NBA Draft, starred for the Serbians as he netted 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists to steer his side to a sweep of the four-nation tourney.

Serbia first blasted Puerto Rico, 80-68, on Saturday, following it up with a 104-67 blowout of Mexico on Sunday, and a tight 75-64 win over Greece on Monday (all Manila time).

The win also saw the Serbians get solid contributions from Dallas Mavericks giant Boban Marjanovic and Miami Heat forward Nemanja Bjelica to make up for the absence of 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who opted to skip the OQT.

Coach Igor Kokoskov has utilized the same 12-man unit for the tourney, namely Danilo Andjusic, Aleksa Avramovic, Ilic Dalibor, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobric, Stefan Jovic, Branko Lazic, Vanja Marinkovic, and Dragan Milosavljevic.

Kokoskov, however, remains waiting for the arrival of pool members such as mainstays Milos Teodosic, Vasilije Micic, Vladimir Lucic, and Nikola Kalinic.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski and Golden State Warriors' Alen Smailagic have earlier pulled out from the pool, while shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic remains committed to the Atlanta Hawks' campaign as they reached the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.

Serbia plays Gilas Pilipinas on July 1 (Manila time), with the hosts being heavily favored against the youthful Filipino pool. It will also play Dominican Republic in the group stages.

Meanwhile, hosts Greece finished at second place as it was bannered by Kostas Antetokounmpo ahead of its run in the Victoria OQT, where it will face China and hosts Canada.

Puerto Rico wound up third ahead of the Belgrade OQT, where it is bracketed with Italy and Senegal, while Mexico finished dead last before heading to the Split OQT in Croatia and facing Germany and Russia.

