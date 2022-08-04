Senate inquiry to help Gilas - not interfere with SBP, says Marcial

THE upcoming Senate inquiry that will look into Gilas Pilipinas is meant to help the national team in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup and not to criticize or interfere with the affairs of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Marcial on Senate inquiry into Gilas

This was echoed by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial as he welcomed the move of the five senators who filed Resolution 83 that will urge the Senate Committee on Sports to “conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation on the ways to support the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team.”

Senators Bong Go, Mark Villar, Joel Villanueva, Francis Tolentino, and Alan Peter Cayetano filed the motion at a time when Gilas Pilipinas is preparing for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup but is coming off underwhelming performances in international competition.

“Nag-file ng resolution para makatulong, hindi para batikusin, para makatulong sa 2023 World Cup. Hindi para ibatikos pero kung ano ang maitutulong,” said Marcial.

Marcial said Go has already informed him last week about their desire to find ways to help the Gilas Pilipinas program moving forward as it competes in the World Cup next year.

Marcial said the Senate is aware of the steps that basketball stakeholders are planning to do in order to help Gilas Pilipinas after a meeting with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas officials.

“Gusto nila malaman kung ano pa ang puwede (maitulong),” said Marcial.

Marcial said he plans to attend the Senate inquiry regardless of whether he will be called as a resource person or not.

“Kahit wala ako sa listahan, pupunta pa rin ako para suportahan ang sinuman at suportahan ang Senado sa gagawin nila. Isalang nila ako sa panel o hindi, basta pupunta ako doon,” said Marcial.

