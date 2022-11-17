Senate takes turn in Brownlee naturalization process as Angara files bill

THE Senate has also moved in Justin Brownlee’s naturalization bid.

Justin Brownlee naturalization update

Sen. Sonny Angara filed Senate Bill 1516 or the Act Granting Philippine Citizenship to Justin Donta Brownlee which would enable the Upper House to also begin the naturalization proceedings.

The Senate Bill is the counterpart of House Bill 825 filed at the House of Representatives by Rep. Mikee Romero which on Wednesday passed through first reading.

Angara, who is also the chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, said the bill will also go through the Committee on Justice chaired by Sen. Francis Tolentino as well as the plenary for discussion until it reaches third reading.

With both houses now with separate bills on the naturalization of Brownlee, the Senate and Congress will reconcile their respective versions after the third and final reading, if there are differences, in a bicameral conference.

Once ratified, the final version of the bill will be transmitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing into law.

Both Houses are trying to speed up the process of naturalization for Brownlee in time for the February window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers. Brownlee is being targeted to join Gilas Pilipinas during the home matches against Lebanon and Jordan during that window.

The House intends to approve the bill on final reading before the holiday break which will be from December 14 to January 23.