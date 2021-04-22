Here's the schedule of Gilas games vs Korea, Indonesia in Clark bubble

TEAMS from nine nations will take part in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers to be held from June 16 to 20 inside the Clark bubble.

Host Gilas Pilipinas will face Korea on June 16, Indonesia on June 19, and Korea again on June 20 under the schedule released by Fiba for the tournament, which represents the teams' last chance to make it to the Asian showpiece.

Other Group A fixtures include the game between Korea and Indonesia on June 17, Thailand against Korea on June 19, and Indonesia against Thailand on June 20.

Japan and China will open Group B hostilities on June 16. China and Chinese Taipei face off on June 17, Japan battles Chinese Taipei on June 18, China and Japan face off anew on June 19, and China faces Chinese Taipei again on June 20.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Guam and Hong Kong will lock horns in a Group C showdown on June 16 and will battle in the second fixture on June 18.

Fiba has not yet to schedule the remaining games of Group B team Malaysia and Group C squads Australia and New Zealand as there's no word yet on why they won't be participating in the third window.

Aside from the Clark bubble, Fiba has also released the schedule for the Amman bubble in Jordan from June 12 to 14, where Group E, consisting of Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and Group F, which has Kazakhstan, Palestine, and Jordan, are set to play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also yet to be scheduled are the remaining games for Sri Lanka, which also won't be going to Amman.

Only three nations have booked spots in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup so far, namely Lebanon, Bahrain, and hosts Indonesia.