SBP moves to bring in Kai Sotto amid travel ban, quarantine protocols

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is moving heaven and earth to get Kai Sotto back in the country in time for the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers next month.

SBP special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio told SPIN.ph that they are closely coordinating with the 7-foot-3 wunderkind's camp to get him in time to prepare for the Philippines' three-game schedule next month.

"There's no timetable yet," he said. "We are finalizing all the logistical requirements with his management team East West Private."

SPIN.ph has also reached out to East West Private regarding the matter, but they have yet to respond as of posting time.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

A big hurdle for Sotto's impending arrival is the country's travel ban, which covers the United States, which lasts until January 31 in the government's effort to curb the entry of COVID-19 and its new variants.

Also, Sotto will have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine once he arrives in the country which should further delay his participation in the practices.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 18-year-old reiterated his commitment to the national team and announced that he will make his seniors team debut in the third window set in Clark.

With that, Sotto is poised to face off against Ricardo Ratliffe (Ra Gun-A) ad Lester Prosper, naturalized players for Korea and Indonesia, respectively.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas is bracing for Korea on Feb. 18, before taking on Indonesia on Feb. 20, and Korea again on Feb. 22.

Continue reading below ↓

It also meant that Sotto will be missing Ignite's debut in the planned NBA G League bubble in Orlando, which is also scheduled to tip off in February.