SBP boss to sit down with Tab Baldwin after February games

TAB Baldwin's insights remain valuable for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and officials still intend to sit down with the former Gilas Pilipinas program director in preparation for the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

SBP president Al Panlilio admitted that he has yet to talk to Baldwin after his exit from the national team, but he plans to meet with the Ateneo coach and reappointed Gilas coach Chot Reyes once the February window of the Asian qualifiers is over.

"I haven't spoken [to Baldwin] since then, but he’s been very busy with the Ateneo bubble," he said. "But you know, I will reach out also after this window siguro. I’m sure if we sit down with Chot on how to move forward, there will be discussions."

"We're just so busy preparing for this window and Chot is running it simultanous with TNT, and to work with PBA on how to fix the schedule."

Baldwin has yet to break his silence since stepping aside in the Gilas program and turning his attention to the Blue Eagles ahead of the upcoming UAAP Season 84.

Chot Reyes is back in charge with Gilas as Tab Baldwin focuses on the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

PHOTO: PBA Images | Fiba.basketball

But based on the conversations that he's had with the SBP, Panlilio still welcomes any inputs that the decorated mentor can provide to help the nation's campaign in the global hoops conclave next year.

"I think he always said naman that he’s willing to help out. And Chot naman has always said he can always seek coaches’ help," the amiable executive said.

"In fact, it’s not only coach Tab, it could also be Tim Cone and I've heard Erik Spoelstra. So I think Chot has the prerogative. He has relationship with all of them. If he wants to seek their advice, their guidance, maybe something na di nya nakita, baka meron na silang nakita, tulungan niyo naman ako. That’s always naman there for Chot."

As far as Panlilio is concerned, anyone who can help the national team program will always be an asset.

"It’s going to be collaborative, that’s how I work. It’s gonna be something we have to work on," he said.

"At the end of the day, it’s nothing personal to me and it’s not to my benefit. What I look at and what is important is how do we work on the program of the federation? What is best for the federation?"

