SBP gets ball rolling on bid to host Fiba qualifiers via Clark bubble

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has started the process of bidding to host the February window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

SBP president Al Panlilio said the offer to host the window has already been formally forwarded to Fiba, with Clark as the site. Clark is currently hosting the bubble of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Panlilio said the SBP is open to hosting at least two groups for the Fiba Asia Cup bubble.

“We’ve actually written Fiba that we are offering Clark as a bubble not only for our group phase (but also) if they need another site where we can also host another group phase,” said Panlilio.

Group A of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, where the Philippines, Thailand, Korea, and Indonesia competing, as well as Group D with Lebanon, Bahrain, Iraq, and Iran are currently playing in Manama, Bahrain.

Doha is also hosting two groups.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Because Clark has shown it is capable of handling the bubble of 12 teams such as the PBA, Panlilio said the SBP is also open to even host a third group if necessary.

“Per group is only four. Sabi namin, we can handle two. In fact, we can even handle three because in the PBA, we have 12 teams for a span of six weeks. This (Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers) is just going to be maybe less than a week,” Panlilio said.

“Most probably, they will agree to one group in Clark. Maybe they are debating whether we can bring in a second one. But we will find that all out maybe after this window. But we offered,” said Panlilio.

Panlilio is hopeful that Fiba will give a nod to the bubble hosting, which will be another step in the gradual return of basketball action amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working on the documentations. The hosting documentation, protocol lang din. We have to fill up forms. We have started the process,” said Panlilio.