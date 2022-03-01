COLUMN: SBP's relationships with players must be partnerships, not ownership

CHICAGO - Amid the chaos that was the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers last weekend at the Big Dome, one incident invited my attention.

Someone ran over somebody and it happened so fast I didn't get a glimpse of a license plate. Wasn't sure if it was a Kia or a Dyip, either.

I have since found out that the man behind the wheel was Al Panlilio.

Driving under the influence of frustration, the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) president called out former Gilas regular Jordan Heading for reneging on his commitment to play for our national team.

In case you didn't know or didn't care, Heading did not just leave the Gilas program last October 2021, he left the Philippines altogether when he signed with the Taichung Wagor Suns of the T1 League in Taiwan.

Apparently, four months ain't enough to heal old wounds.

Panlilio is right to be angry. The always dapper federation leader is also a corporate executive who hails from a long line of businessmen who believe that contracts need to be honored, period.

I understand.

However, Al needs to be flexible in the world of sports. Agility, not rigidity, is required in that arena so as not to set himself up for more disappointment.

Athletes contracts are mere templates, not commandments etched in stone. I'm not saying it's right, I'm just saying it's the new reality.

TO NOT REALIZE THIS, AL PANLILIO MUST BE SPLENDIDLY OUT OF TOUCH.

And if he insists I'm wrong maybe he should remind himself where former PBA star Kiefer Ravena is playing right now despite having previously extended his contract with NLEX.

You can choose to throw stones at Jordan Heading for being a "traitor."

I elect to label him as a wise man who exercised his freedom to make a choice that was best for his family and his career.

Look, Jordan was making $3,000 a month with Gilas where he was just sitting around. Rotting, calcifying, and wrestling with self-doubt.

Taiwan offered him a spot where he can play a lot (34.1 minutes an outing) and balling lights out with averages of by 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per.

And oh, by the way, Jordan Heading is making $10,000 a month in Taiwan.

He would have been a fool to stick around with Gilas.

Instead of wailing about inevitable players' flight, Panlilio should focus all his energy in providing CPR to a program that, recently orphaned by coach Tab Baldwin, now sounds and looks like a fictional boy band.

No Direction.

The SBP needs to treat it relationships with players as a partnership, not an ownership. Encourage, not discourage, choices that ultimately redound to the welfare of players.

There is no "i" in team, remember?

I'd like to think that Panlilio - a kind, charitable and God-fearing man who would have been Cardinal Al instead of boss Al had life taken him to a different path - is smart enough to realize that.

FASTBREAK. My earlier reporting that Robert Bolick's contract extension with NorthPort was worth P1 million a month is inaccurate. It's actually P1.1 million, or $22,000, the least he could have gotten had he opted to leave for the Japan B. League.

Meanwhile, Mikey Williams is currently raking P500,000 a month at TNT. Sources told me he is angling for P800,000.

He might get his wish.

If TNT wins a championship, Mikey has a clause in his contract that allows him to renegotiate his existing deal.

