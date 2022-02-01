SBP still open to call up 2019 Gilas draftees in future

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has given the green light for the five Gilas Pilipinas special draftees of 2019 to suit up in the PBA and play for their mother ballclubs.

SBP confirms exit of Gilas special draft 2019 players

Returning team manager Butch Antonio confirmed on Tuesday that the SBP has released Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, and Allyn Bulanadi from the pool.

Also being released by the SBP are twin brothers Matt and Mike Nieto, enabling the five to be eligible to play in the PBA as early as the 2021 Governors’ Cup.

Go, Suerte, and Bulanadi were picked by Terrafirma, Blackwater, and Alaska while Matt and Mike Nieto were selected by NLEX and Rain or Shine respectively.

Even with the release, Antonio said the five players will still be available for a call-up with the national team as PBA players based on the past agreement between the league and the federation.

“PBA and SBP have agreed with the understanding that if and when we should need them, with proper coordination, the players will be made available,” said Antonio.

The special draft was created as part of the Gilas program where the players will be on loan, but the team will retain their rights during their stay with the national team.

Among the five players, Go and Mike Nieto were the two players who were consistent part of the Gilas rotation, having played in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

But the release came after the SBP made a coaching change with Chot Reyes replacing Tab Baldwin.

