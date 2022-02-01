Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Feb 3
    FIBA

    SBP still open to call up 2019 Gilas draftees in future

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, Mike Nieto Gilas special draftees
    Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Mike Nieto can now play for their respective PBA teams.

    THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has given the green light for the five Gilas Pilipinas special draftees of 2019 to suit up in the PBA and play for their mother ballclubs.

    SBP confirms exit of Gilas special draft 2019 players

    Returning team manager Butch Antonio confirmed on Tuesday that the SBP has released Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, and Allyn Bulanadi from the pool.

    Also being released by the SBP are twin brothers Matt and Mike Nieto, enabling the five to be eligible to play in the PBA as early as the 2021 Governors’ Cup.

    Go, Suerte, and Bulanadi were picked by Terrafirma, Blackwater, and Alaska while Matt and Mike Nieto were selected by NLEX and Rain or Shine respectively.

    Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, Mike Nieto Gilas special draftees

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Even with the release, Antonio said the five players will still be available for a call-up with the national team as PBA players based on the past agreement between the league and the federation.

    “PBA and SBP have agreed with the understanding that if and when we should need them, with proper coordination, the players will be made available,” said Antonio.

    The special draft was created as part of the Gilas program where the players will be on loan, but the team will retain their rights during their stay with the national team.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Among the five players, Go and Mike Nieto were the two players who were consistent part of the Gilas rotation, having played in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

      But the release came after the SBP made a coaching change with Chot Reyes replacing Tab Baldwin.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Mike Nieto can now play for their respective PBA teams.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again