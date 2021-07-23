SBP to revisit Gilas plans after Fiba Asia Cup postponement

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has no choice but to pivot its plans for Gilas Pilipinas as the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup has been moved to July next year.

"We will revisit our plans and we have to discuss it with Coach Tab [Baldwin] and the coaching staff," shared SBP special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio in the wake of the postponement on Friday.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Indonesia has been facing outbreaks of new COVID-19 cases throughout its archipelago, on top of current travel restrictions inbound the country, which forced the hand of Fiba to ultimately push back the continental tourney.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gilas has flown to Jordan for the King Abdullah Cup early Friday morning which was supposed to be the only pocket tournament the Philippines will join ahead of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

There, the Nationals will figure in a five-nation, six-team tourney starting next week and will take on the national teams of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Tunisia.

It's in this tilt which Gilas will devote its full attention as it makes the most of the tournament next week before heading back home and curate its next plans for the year ahead.

"At this point, we are focused on getting better as we set our sights on the King Abdullah Cup," said Gregorio.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.