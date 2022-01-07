Gilas home games in February threatened by Covid-19 surge

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is taking a wait-and-see approach as another surge of Covid-19 infections threatens the hosting of the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Ryan Gregorio, a special assistant to the SBP president Al Panlilio, told Spin.ph that the SBP is closely monitoring the situation after Metro Manila and neighboring provinces were once again placed under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 15.

"We are still monitoring the situation. We are adhering to the government's guidance. Hopefully the COVID-19 situation will stabilize as soon as possible," he said in a short text message.

Big Dome to host games

After games in the November window were cancelled, Gilas Pilipinas is set for a busy first round of the qualifiers that will see all four Group A teams play four games in five days in a bubble set-up at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

First up will be New Zealand against India and the first Philippines-Korea clash on Feb. 24. That will be followe by games pitting New Zealand against Korea and the Philippines taking on India on Feb. 25.

After a day's break on Feb. 26, the Philippines meet New Zealand and Korea locking horns with India on Feb. 27. Capping off the schedule will be second New Zealand-India rematch and the second Philippines-Korea duel on Feb. 28.

The Angeles University Foundation Gym in Clark served as the host of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers back in June 2021 and was supposed to host the first round of the World Cup qualifiers in November before the games were moved to the Big Dome.

Like in Clark, the Big Dome games will be conducted under a bubble set-up, as will the Group B games which Okinawa will be hosting.

Games scheduled in that bubble include Australia against Chinese Taipei on Feb. 25; Chinese Taipei versus Japan on Feb. 26; Japan meeting Australia on Feb. 27; and Chinese Taipei clashing against Australia anew on Feb. 28.

Group C, made up of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Indonesia, and Group D, consisting of Iran, Kazakhstan, Syria, and Bahrain, will stick to the home-and-away format in the same February window.

