SBP lays down groundwork for Fiba hosting with Clark bubble visit

ONLY a week after the end of the PBA bubble, Clark is already preparing for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) conducted an ocular visit of the Angeles University Foundation Gym and the Quest Hotel on Wednesday - the first step in the country's hosting of the last window of the qualifiers come February.

Like in the PBA bubble, games and training sessions will be held at the AUF gym while all teams from Groups A and C, as well as Fiba officials, will be lodged at Quest.

Among those present for the ocular inspection were SBP executive director Sonny Barrios, director of operations Butch Antonio, and coaches academy head Jong Uichico, who served as the head coach of Gilas Pilipinas in the second window in Manama, Bahrain.

The Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand are set to finish their Group A assignments in the Clark bubble, and so does Group C nations, which include Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong.

Gilas Pilipinas, currently holding a 3-0 win-loss card in Group A, only needs one more win from its pair of games against Korea and its final tussle against Indonesia to formalize its ticket to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup set in Lebanon next year