SBP in talks with Kai Sotto's agent, Adelaide 36ers on Gilas availability

GILAS Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin said he is still not sure on whether Kai Sotto can suit up for the national team or not in the Fiba Asia Cup next month in Jakarta.

Baldwin said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is in discussion with Sotto’s agency East West Private and his Australian club Adelaide 36ers with regards to his participation in the Asia Cup from August 17 to 29 in Jakarta.

“As have been the case all along, we are in discussions with Kai’s people, his agency. Now, the Adelaide 36ers are involved in the discussion as well,” Baldwin told The Link Podcast.

“And you know poor Kai, he is in the middle of a tug-of-war all the time; very tough for a 19-year-old kid to figure out what the priorities are when everybody wants to be the important guy.”

Sotto made his debut in the senior national team during the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, where he showed impressive improvement which he carried into Gilas’ participation in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Best interest of Kai

Baldwin said they are looking to strike a balance between Sotto’s dream to make it to the NBA and the teenager's desire to play for the national team.

“We are trying to keep everything as diplomatic as possible,” Baldwin said. “We are trying to service any interest as we can to make sure that Kai continues this pathway of development for his professional career and he is able to fulfill his passion which is very evident now that we’ve actually seen him with the team and playing for the national team.

“Obviously, our desire to keep Kai involved as much as we can to continue the process of building a chemistry with these group of players,” said Baldwin.

