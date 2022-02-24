SBP assures safety of Fiba bubble in wake of Korea pullout

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio is praying for the recovery of the members of the Korean delegation who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Thursday, the amiable executive shared that the SBP has already been notified by the tough decision made by the Korea Basketball Association (KBA) to no longer send its troops to Manila for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and he personally feels for the plight that the Korean counterparts find themselves in.

"We at the SBP commiserate with our friends from Korea as we know how difficult it is to deal with COVID-19. The SBP hopes that all the members of the team who caught the virus will get well at the soonest time possible," he said.

Positive tests netted by players who were part of Korea's pool prevented the team from making the flight to Manila on Tuesday, and ultimately, its eventual pullout from the event.

Despite these circumstances, Panlilio said that the SBP has exerted all efforts in securing the health and safety of those who will enter the Manila bubble, from the airport to Novotel to the venue at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"We’ve worked hard to provide a safe venue as hosts for Windows 1 and 2 in Group A and we are looking forward to hosting and playing against India and New Zealand," he said.

India and New Zealand will kick off the festivities on Thursday at 3 p.m., before Gilas Pilipinas start its campaign against India on Friday at 6 p.m.

