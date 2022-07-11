SBP hails PH 3x3's progress after Gilas' fourth-place finish

GILAS Pilipinas 3x3 may have missed out on a podium finish at the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup, but the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said the fourth-place finish is a success given how tough the road is for the Filipinos.

"The success of Gilas in Singapore was the result of the hard work of the entire PBA 3×3 community," the federation said in a statement on Monday.

The quartet of Almond Vosotros, Joseph Eriobu, Samboy de Leon, and Lervin Flores defied the odds and worked their way from the qualifying draw where it took down Jordan and Indonesia.

Gilas made it to the main draw where it beat host Singapore, fell to China, then bounced back to shock top seed Mongolia in the quarterfinals before losing to New Zealand in the semis and China anew in the battle for third place.

Nevertheless, it was the Philippines' best showing in the continental halfcourt tourney, besting the quarterfinal finish of the squad featuring Kevin Ferrer, Robby Celiz, Bacon Austria, and Gio Ciriacruz back in the inaugural staging in 2013.

Aside from the players, also lending a hand to the squad were coaches Lester del Rosario of Pioneer, Mau Belen of TNT, and Tony Boy Espinosa of Purefoods, as well as officials led by program director Ronnie Magsanoc and PBA 3x3 tournament director Joey Guanio.

"From the coaches and trainers who prepare the athletes to their opponents who toughen them up with good competition to the PBA and SBP staff for always making sure that the tournaments run smoothly, this victory is also yours," the statement ended.

