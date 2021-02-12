SBP grateful for Gilas sacrifice in Calamba as Fiba qualifiers called off

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) lauded the sacrifices made by the Gilas Pilipinas pool to train inside the Calamba bubble after FIBA officially decided not to push through with the final window of the Asia Cup qualifiers in Doha, Qatar.

In an official statement, SBP President Al S. Panlilio thanked members of the entire national team, from the players to the coaching staff, for the time and effort they put in the past one month to prepare for the Feb. 18 to 22 meet that was called off on Friday due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the Arab country.

“The SBP is saddened by the development especially because we know the kind of work that our Gilas Pilipinas men’s pool has done in Calamba,” said Panlilio.

“The players and coaching staff have all sacrificed so much in this process as they’ve been apart from their families to represent the Philippines against South Korea and Indonesia. We were looking forward to seeing them perform because we know that a lot of Filipinos draw inspiration from them as well during these difficult times.”

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

