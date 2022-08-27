SBP, Fiba mark One Year To Go countdown for 2023 World Cup

THE countdown for the country’s co-hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup officially began on Saturday.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) joined hands with FIBA in counting the days, hours, minutes, and seconds leading to the staging of so-called Olympic of basketball by next year.

The hour-long event at the Mall of Asia Arena was highlighted by the unveiling of the Tissot clock countdown.

The country’s hosting marked the second time the prestigious quadrennial meet will be held in the Philippines after the 1978 world basketball championship.

SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 chairman Richard Carrion, SBP president Al S. Panlilio, FIBA president Hamane Niang, World Cup 2023 ambassador Catriona Gray, and Tissot representative Denise Dy pushed the basketball button to signal the countdown, capped by a multi-visual and audio spectacle.

Also present was JIP, the official mascot of the 2023 World Cup.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

During the clock reveal, the audience was treated to a special synchronized droned and fireworks show.

Before the unveiling, the Buganda drumbeaters hyped the crowd and paid tribute to host countries Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.