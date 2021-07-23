Gilas to make most of remaining battles, King Abdullah Cup stint

GILAS Pilipinas would still rather take full advantage of the hand that it was dealt with despite the postponement of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia this August.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al S. Panlilio understood where the international governing body for basketball and welcomed Fiba's move after the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Indonesia.

"The safety of everyone involved was the priority of FIBA and this led to the decision to postpone the FIBA Asia Cup," said Panilio, who also serves as the Second Vice President of the FIBA Asia Central Board.

Work continues for Gilas

Gilas flew to Jordan on Friday to participate in the King Abdullah Cup next week, which was supposed to be its lone workout before the continental tilt.

Despite this, the national team will make the most of this trip as the Tab Baldwin-mentored squad continues to develop its chemistry with an eye towards the bigger wars ahead.

"Gilas Pilipinas Men flew to Jordan yesterday to play a series of games that were supposed to be in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup but we definitely understand the decision from FIBA," said Panlilio. "Our young squad will still greatly benefit from the games they will play against Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan and they will surely put that experience to good use come July of 2022."

Nonetheless, the work continues for Gilas as it prepares for the rescheduled event, now set in July 2022.

The SBP also feels for Perbasi, the Indonesian national basketball federation, which had to deal with the schedule adjustment due to these circumstances.

"We commiserate with our friends from Indonesia during these very difficult times,” said Panlilio.

"When we welcomed their delegation for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Clark, they were tremendous guests and they were eager to return the favor. Hosting the FIBA Asia Cup was a source of pride from the PERBASI and, although it had to be postponed, we’re looking forward to competing there once the entire world gets a better grip of this COVID-19 situation. We know that the FIBA Asia Cup will be a great primer to Indonesia’s co-hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 with Japan and the Philippines."

