COLUMN: SBP explains why Schonny Winston isn't in 20-man Gilas pool

CHICAGO - Schonny Winston will be in the Gilas Pilipinas pool, after all.

But the LaSalle Green Archers ace will have to wait until the sixth window this coming February.

"The reason I worked on his papers together with his dad is because we want him to be part of the pool. But not for this window, though, as he just got cleared and it's too late now," Gilas coach Chot Reyes told me via text message.

In a letter dated October 27, 2022 FIBA informed the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) of its decision to "approve" Winston to play for Gilas as a local.

However, that information was withheld pending an official November 1 announcement.

There were reasons for keeping that info under wraps and malice isn't one of them, the SBP assured.

Even though the SBP is a private entity, under the watch of president Al Panlilio, the federation "will strive to be transparent in all matters concerning fan interest," SBP spokesman Sonny Barrios said.

"We did not expect the request to be approved so soon and that is why Schonny wasn't even invited to join the initial practices. And when it did get approved three days ago it was too late to add him to the team and assimilate with the system," Barrios explained.

"Once we received the notice we had to inform La Salle, Schonny's mother team, as a courtesy. That was why we deferred the announcement. And now that all the protocols have been observed, he will definitely be considered in the February widow."

THE CHAIN OF EVENTS COMES AS A HUGE RELIEF FOR SCHONNY WINSTON.

"I feel like anytime a player has a chance to play for his flag, it's the greatest honor that can be bestowed on you. You're not just playing for a team, you are playing for every living soul in the Philippines - rich or poor, man, woman or child.

"There is a different sense of energy that comes with that. Chill bumps!" said Winston, who is leading UAAP Season 85 in scoring with 21.2 points per.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Winston is also the runaway leader of the MVP race.

La Salle star Schonny Winston with dad Laurian Watkins.

Playing for the national team has always been Schonny's fondest wish. His dad, Laurian Watkins, a respected coach who runs and owns the Pro Skills Sports Academy in California, told SPIN.ph.

The need to consummate that desire was heightened even more when the father and son tandem recently watched the blockbuster documentary "The Redeem Team" on Netflix.

"It was like a valve was opened and all the sense of patriotic blood coursing through his veins overflowed," Watkins revealed.

With his rich basketball IQ and vast experience from playing under various systems throughout high school and college at the NCAA level in the US, Schonny could have easily adapted with his new Gilas teammates while also quickly eating up the Gilas playbook of Reyes.

SADLY, THE NOVEMBER WINDOW JUST WASN'T MEANT TO BE.

But February is just around the corner, a mere 61 days away, a swift ticking of the clock that somehow blunts the disappointment of being left behind for a tour of duty in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Irresistibly likeable and low maintenance, Schonny has proven to be a great teammate at La Salle.

And that's what he is trying to do right now as he waits for his much-deserved spot at Gilas.

Meanwhile, Schonny will keep himself busy aiding La Salle in its vigorous pursuit of a Final Four spot.

Schonny Winston epitomizes the heart and soul of a Gilas warrior.

Coach Reyes knows he can weaponize Winston in a way that would help our national team beat Jordan.

Get him in the lineup, coach.

If there's a will there's a way.

