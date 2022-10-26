SBP expects Dwight, Parks, Ravena bros back for Fiba fifth window

GILAS Pilipinas is anticipating the arrival of the Japan B.League players for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Filipino imports Dwight Ramos, brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, and Bobby Ray Parks are expected to return by Oct. 28 to join the Philippine team training in preparation for road games against Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

All four played for Gilas in the fourth window, including an 84-46 win over Saudi Arabia at Mall of Asia last Aug. 29.

Aside from the quartet, coach Chot Reyes is also hoping Kai Sotto will get a clearance from the Adelaide 36ers to join Gilas.

“Fiba has a directive to all the leagues around the world that players cannot be prevented from playing for their national teams. Hopefully, we can get Kai. Just like in Japan, we know that on a certain date, I think until the 28th of this month, and then Dwight Ramos, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks, they’ll be available by then and we’re hoping the same for Kai," said Reyes.

Gilas will begin daily training after the last PBA gameday on Oct. 30 before leaving for Jordan on Nov. 7.

Naturalized center Ange Kouame of Ateneo is also expected to participate in the trainings to beef up the team's frontline.

Reyes continued to organize the Monday trainings for the national team, with Chris Newsome finally returning after weeks on the sideline due to a calf contusion.

Also participating in the workouts were PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo of Barangay Ginebra; Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana and Poy Erram of TNT, and Arvin Tolentino of NorthPort.

Collegiate players Kevin Quiambao of La Salle and Francis Lopez of Ateneo are also part of the pool.

