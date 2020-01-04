Thirdy Ravena, Jaydee Tungcab added to Gilas Pilipinas pool

THIRDY Ravena's immediate future is now set with the high-flyer joining the new Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio confirmed the 6-foot-3 high-flyer from Ateneo along with University of the Philippines defender Jaydee Tungcab have been added to the young national team core.

"We're adding Thirdy and Tungcab to the lineup," the soft-spoken executive quipped.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Ravena passed up entering the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft after a sensational run with the Blue Eagles. He averaged 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals last season as he ended his collegiate career with three UAAP titles and three Finals MVP awards.

On the other hand, Tungcab had a rather unceremonious run with the Fighting Maroons last season, posting only 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds but distinguished himself as a premier defender.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Those selections, Panlilio said, were personally made by Tab Baldwin, who is set to take on the role as the program director for national team.

"Tab is helping us craft the program, on the development of the pool that what we have," he said.

Ravena and Tungcab will be joining Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, and twins Matt and Mike Nieto in the growing pool ahead of the first window of the qualifiers for the Fiba Asia Championship in February.

All five were picked in the special round of the past PBA rookie draft before being released to the Gilas pool.