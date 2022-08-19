As Chot clams up, SBP assures Gilas going all out to win vs Lebanon, Saudi

DON’T expect Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes to speak extensively about the national team for the time being.

Reyes avoided talking about Gilas Pilipinas on Friday at the sidelines of the PBA Finals press conference, only revealing that Jordan Clarkson is set to practice with the team on Saturday just a day after his arrival from the US.

“I’m really very hesitant to talk about Gilas because of how much I’ve been misquoted. Ayoko na talaga magsalita. Alam niyo naman ang sitwasyon,” said Reyes. “I don’t want to speak anymore for fear of being misquoted by whoever.

"That’s where we are now,” he added.

Reyes clamped up after he was quoted in a story as saying that Gilas does not need to win over Lebanon in the fourth window of the Fiba qualifiers on August 25 since the priority was to prepare for next year's World Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio also made it clear that the program is geared towards preparing for the World Cup but assured the desire to win in the qualifiers will always there.

“We always want to win every game. That’s why we are trying to bring the best talent that we can," he assured. "Obviously, it also sets up the mentality of the players. The end goal is next year obviously but along the way, we want to continue winning and continue to be competitive so that there’s always a chance for us to become better.”

“It’s a developmental phase also but at the same time, obviously, we always want to win. We want to try our very best ... That’s still the mindset that we have. We want to win every game that we are playing out there not only for the federation but really more for the fans.

"Of course, everytime, you want to win. Everybody loves a winner. That’s always the objective,” said Panlilio.

Aside from Lebanon, the Philippines will also face Saudi Arabia on August 29 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

