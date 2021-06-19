SBP disowns FB account with 'malicious' post vs PBA

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is urging for unity after addressing a Facebook account that misrepresented Gilas Pilipinas in the middle of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

In a post that went viral, the said Gilas Pilipinas Facebook account blasted the PBA as it commended the national team’s outstanding performance in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers that saw them win two games including one against Korea.

The post alluded that the PBA and its players might no longer needed with the Gilas Pilipinas program now under head coach Tab Baldwin has developed a program in the build-up for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The SBP, in a post on its official Facebook account, denied that Gilas Pilipinas account is owned by the federation, reiterating that the PBA is its partner in the formation of the national team. The national federation is also eyeing legal action towards the post.

“The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is not in any way related to the Gilas Pilipinas Facebook account that made a malicious post against the PBA and PBA players. The SBP has always valued our partnership with the PBA and we will continue to work with them for the good of Philippine basketball.

“The SBP is already looking at our legal options on this matter,” said the SBP.

The SBP said Gilas Pilipinas will continue to push for unity which the team was able to draw after the two victories of Gilas Pilipinas in the Pampanga bubble during these tough times of the pandemic.

“Gilas Pilipinas, in their two games at the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers in Clark, Pampanga, has inspired Filipinos to unite in support of them. Unity is the message that the team will continue to convey,” said the SBP.

