SBP assured of Kai Sotto commitment to Gilas despite begging off from bubble

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said Kai Sotto remains committed to Gilas Pilipinas despite begging off from its latest bubble training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

SBP special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio said they invited Sotto to join a pool made up exclusively of Gilas cadets and college standouts that will train for one month under a stable of coaches led by Tab Baldwin.

However, Sotto's camp felt joining Gilas in the bubble was 'a bit challenging' at this time as they chart the 7-foot-3 prodigy's pathway in the US after an aborted stint with Ignite in the NBA G League bubble.

"We were informed by Kai's management team that it might be a bit challenging for Kai to join in this practice bubble because they want to solidify Kai's pathway in the US," said Gregorio, a three-time PBA Coach of the Year awardee.

"When I asked where, they said that it will be disclosed when it is final," he added.

The current restrictions on travel also played in the Sottos' decision to skip this bubble, which would've been the second for the teenager after he came home for 12 days with dad Ervin last month only for the third window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers to be twice postponed.

Sotto never rejoined Ignite in the G League again by 'mutual agreement.'

Gregorio said nothing has changed with Sotto's commitment to play for Gilas in the future, beginning with the final Olympic qualifiers in late June and the Fiba Asia Cup in August.

"We are in touch with their group and we were assured that Kai is still committed to join, but the timetable is not yet certain," Gregorio said.