Saudi Arabia, India secure spots in Fiba Asia Cup

SAUDI Arabia and India are the latest teams to clinch their seats in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup after the former's dominant 96-72 rout of Palestine on Sunday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Mohammed Almarwani paced the hosts with 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, as Nassir Abo Jalas fired 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, while making three boards, and two steals.

Fahad Belal also orchestrated the attack with 12 points, eight assists, and three steals, as Mathna Almarwani and Mohammed Alsuwailem also scored 12 each.

It was all Saudi Arabia much to the delight of its home crowd, starting hot off the gates with a 23-10 run and never stepping on the brakes.

The hosts went 10 for 21 from deep, a solid 48-percent, and scored 46 points in the paint to just 26 from Palestine, which allowed Saudi Arabia to seize a 37-point lead, 82-45, late in the third quarter.

Osama Albargawi came off the bench to score nine points and pull down three boards, as Khalid Abdel Gabar did the dirty work with seven points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the victory which sent Saudi Arabia back to the continental showpiece for the first time since 2013 in Manila.

The win also pulled India, which beat Palestine, 79-77, a day prior and finished the second round of the qualifiers with a 1-1 record.

They join Gilas Pilipinas, Korea, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran, Syria, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and hosts Indonesia in the tilt set for July next year.

Disputing the last spot in the 16-nation tourney will be Guam and Chinese Taipei, with the two-game series set in Mangilao on Thursday and Saturday.

Kyndall Dykes topped Palestine with 22 points, six assists, and four rebounds, as veteran Sani Sakakini registered a double-double of 20 points and 12 boards in the defeat to go 0-2 in this trip.

