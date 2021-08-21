Saudi Arabia moves closer to Fiba Asia Cup spot with rout of India

BUOYED by their rabid fans inside the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia inched closer to clinching a seat in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup with an 80-61 win over India in the second round of the qualifiers.

Mohammed Alsuwailem manned the middle and powered the home team with 16 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, and three assists as they near their first appearance in the continental showpiece since 2013 in Manila.

Alsuwailem controlled the boards and helped Saudi outrebound India, 48 to 32, which led to 46 points in the paint and 17 second-chance points.

Khalid Abdel Gabar paced Saudi Arabia with 17 points and five boards, while Fahad Belal, Mathna Almarwani, and Nassir Abo Jalas all scored 11 each in the big win.

Saudi Arabia went on huge runs in the second half, using a 12-5 barrage to finish the third quarter and grab a 56-45 advantage, before scoring 15 unanswered points to erect a 56-45 lead and put an exclamation mark to the victory.

The hosts started strong with a 20-8 first period, before the Indians got to within four, 44-40 in the third frame.

Saudi Arabia can punch its ticket if India loses to Palestine on Sunday. The Saudi Arabian team takes a one-day break before meeting Palestine on Monday.

Joginder Singh topped India with 17 points on 4-of-8 clip from deep, to go with four assists, while Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon scored 15 in the loss as it faces a do-or-die situation against the Palestinians less than 24 hours after this defeat.

