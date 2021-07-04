TOMAS Satoransky lifted Czech Republic to a thrilling 103-101 overtime victory over Canada to advance to the final of the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Victoria Memorial Arena (Sunday, Manila time).

The Chicago Bulls guard sized up Lu Dort and banked the game-winning basket with 1.4 seconds left to help the Czechs fend off a late rally from the Canadians.

Satoransky fired 18 points on 3-of-5 shooting from downtown, to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

His performance saved the superb game from Blake Schlib, who lit up for 31 points built on seven triples, on top of seven assists and three boards to complete the stunning upset.

Patrik Auda added 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Ondrej Balvin had a huge double-double performance with his 14 points and 19 boards.

Czech Republic lost a nine-point lead, 94-85, with 44 seconds left in regulation, allowing Andrew Wiggins to tie the game at 94 with a three off of a Nickeil Alexander-Walker steal with 10.7 seconds remaining.

RJ Barrett had 23-point performance as the New York Knicks guard also had six assists and five rebounds.

Wiggins delivered 22 points, eight boards, three assists, and three steals, as Alexander Walker got 21 points, four assists, and two boards for Canada.

Calathes shines for Greece in Victoria OQT final

Greece earned the other final berth with an 81-63 hammering of Turkey.

The Greeks shocked Turkey, fighting back from an early 22-8 deficit and turning it on in the second half, flipping the game with a 24-13 third quarter where they held a 49-39 lead. Greece pulled away with a 30-point finishing kick, taking a commanding 19-point edge, 79-60, with 1:10 remaining.

Nick Calathes led Greece with 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Kostas Sloukas registered 15 points and nine assists.

Georgios Papagiannis had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, Giannoulis Larentzakis had 14 points, three boards, and two assists, and Konstantinos Mitoglou got 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Greeks.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz led Turkey with 20 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the outside, as well as three assists and two rebounds, but his efforts weren't enough to get his side through in this semis duel.

Potential first round pick Alperen Sengun got 12 points and four rebounds, as Cleveland Cavaliers slasher Cedi Osman was held to just four points and missed his four triples, to go with seven boards and three assists in the loss.

