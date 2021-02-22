Sani Sakakini has 36 and 24 as Palestine overpowers Sri Lanka

SANI Sakakini exploded for 36 points and 24 rebounds as Palestine mauled Sri Lanka, 129-74, in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Sunday at Khalifa Sport City in Bahrain.

The Palestine national team veteran was on a different level, going 15-of-26 from the field, while also dishing out six assists, securing three steals, and rejecting one shot in his 32 minutes on the floor.

Sakakini's big game allowed Palestine to level its standing at 2-2 and remain in the thick of the race in Group F behind leaders Kazakhstan (3-1) and idle Jordan (2-0).

He captained the Palestinians' 38-point first quarter assault, scoring 15 in the opening frame to set the tone for the 55-point decimation.

It was all Palestine as it enjoyed a lead as big as 58, 129-71, picking apart Sri Lanka from the inside, scoring 84 points in the paint, and in the open court, securing 35 fastbreak points.

Tamer Habash joined in the scoring party with his 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from threes, alongside his four steals and three boards.

Jamal Mayali got 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists, Tareq Tamimi had 15 points, three boards, and two assists, and Kyndall Dykes and Omar Eldiraoui both had 11 in the win.

Sri Lanka remained winless after four games to stay at the cellar of the bracket.

Clinton Stallone Thevakumar paced Sri Lanka with a double-double with his 20 points, 14 assists, and five rebounds, but committed 10 turnovers.

Arnold Brent got 18 points, while Pawan Samira Milidduwa Gamage collected 15 points, five boards, and three assists.