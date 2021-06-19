Hachimura, Watanabe unlikely to play in Fiba Asia Cup

JAPAN coach Julio Llamas doesn’t see Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe playing for the team in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Jakarta.

Lamas said it is highly unlikely that the two Japanese NBA players will suit up in the August 16-28 joust in Jakarta due to the health protocols being implemented around the world due to COVID-19.

“I think it’s not easy,” said Lamas after Japan’s final match in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Pampanga. “They play the Fiba Asia Cup because with the protocols this year, all the situation is very complicated. Many quarantines, many isolation, many stuff. It’s not easy.”

Japan finished the Clark bubble campaign with a 2-2 win-loss record, but will most likely qualify in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

After the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, the Akatsuki Five is also set to play as one of the 12 teams in the men’s basketball competitions of the Tokyo Olympics this year being the host country.

Japan is also expected to field Hachimura and Watanabe in the Olympic joust after playing for the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors respectively in the coming season of the NBA.

But Lamas said that would be different story come the Asia Cup.

“It’s not easy. They can play of course. For me, I wish the best team will go to the Asia Cup. But the protocols for the next Olympic Games to this [Asia Cup] is very strict. I think it’s very difficult Rui and Yuta can play in Jakarta,” said Lamas, whose team left the country shortly after match against China.

