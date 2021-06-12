Hachimura, Watanabe not playing for Japan in Clark: report

RUI Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe will not suit up for Japan in the coming Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, according to reports.

Japan head coach Julio Llamas made the confirmation in a report by basketballking.jp, although he also confirmed that the two NBA players were “pre-registered” for the tournament.

Also not making it is Yudai Baba, who plays for Melbourne United in Australia.

“Although he is a pre-registered member, he revealed that basically overseas groups such as Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe, and Yudai Baba will not participate in the war,” according to the report by basketballking.jp.

Hachimura, Watanabe, and Baba were part of Japan’s 24-man pool for the Fiba Asia qualifiers to be held in Clark from June 16 to 20. SPIN.ph learned that the entire pool, including Hachimura, Watanabe, and Baba, were granted entry in the Philippines, opening the possibility that the three will be playing for the Akatsuki Five.

Instead, Llamas said the team will be coming to the Philippines with 17 players, although the report didn’t disclose their names, with the aim of qualifying in the Asia Cup and regain their bearings after a 16-month absence.

“I am planning to go to the Philippines with these 17 players and play three games,” Llamas was quoted as saying.

Japan will play two games against China on June 16 and 19. Chinese Taipei is also on the schedule and will play them on June 18.

“I want to compete well and win if possible,” said Llamas, referring to the two matches against China.

