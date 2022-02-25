Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, Robert Bolick in Gilas 12 vs India

ROBERT Bolick, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram and Kelly Williams make their much awaited return to the Gilas Pilipinas roster as they made the 12-man roster for the game against India on Friday in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bolick last played in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China, while Rosario, Pogoy, and Erram were part of the Philippine team that beat Indonesia, 100-70, in the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in February 2020.

Williams is marking his return to the team since the Smart Gilas days, last suiting up in the 2011 Fiba Asia Championship.

Gilas gears up for two games in this meet.

Also returning are Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Juan Gomez de Liano, while making their Gilas debuts are Kib Montalbo and Tzaddy Rangel. William Navarro and Ange Kouame complete the squad.

Missing out on this game are Jaydee Tungcab, Lebron Lopez, and Gab Banal.

The Philippines was supposed to face Korea first but COVID-19 infections in the squad led to the Korea Basketball Association (KBA) to withdraw and forfeit their games in Manila.

