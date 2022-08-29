Final 12 set as Roosevelt Adams makes Gilas debut vs Saudi Arabia

ROOSEVELT Adams is set for his Gilas Pilipinas debut as he replaces Carl Tamayo in the 12-man lineup for the game against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The free agent and former PBA No. 1 draft pick made it to the lineup after being cut for the Lebanon game as the Philippines hosts the Saudis in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers at Mall of Asia Arena.

Fiba released the full rosters ahead of the Aug. 29 games.

Tamayo left the country for Korea on Sunday to rejoin the buildup of University of the Philippines for UAAP Season 85.

Eleven from the 12 who played against Lebanon are back. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, and Dwight Ramos will once again lead Gilas as it looks to bounce back from its sorry 85-81 defeat to the Cedars on Friday.

Completing the lineup are Japan B.League imports Bobby Ray Parks and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson of Ginebra, Jamie Malonzo of NorthPort, Chris Newsome of Meralco, and Calvin Oftana of NLEX.

The Philippines holds a 2-3 win-loss card in Group E.

