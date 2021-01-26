Here's the status of Justin Brownlee's naturalization for Gilas

DEPUTY House Speaker Rep. Mikee Romero said Justin Brownlee still needs to submit more documents so his naturalization can proceed in Congress.

Romero on Tuesday assured the process to make Brownlee a Filipino by law is moving, although he said the longtime Barangay Ginebra import will have to complete the required documents for his naturalization.

“Gumagalaw. Naghihintay lang. May mga requirements,” said Romero during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum via online streaming. “Si Brownlee, wala dito. Hindi niya nasa-submit pa ‘yung mga requirements.”

In 2018, Romeo along with his colleagues in Congress filed House Bill 8106, an act to grant Philippine citizenship to Brownlee, who expressed his desire to become a Filipino and play for the country.

The 1Pacman Party List representative said part of the reason why the requirements have yet to be completed is that Brownlee has yet to return to the Philippines and therefore can't expedite the process.

“Part ng mga requirements na kailangan is i-submit ‘yung certified true copy ng birth certificate, ‘yung mga oath niya, hindi pa niya nakukumpleto’yun kasi wala siya dito sa bansa,” said Romero.

Romero said he remains determined in the efforts to naturalize Brownlee. Fiba allows one naturalized player per country in the tournaments it sanctions.

“Ako ‘yung nag-file nung kay Brownlee nung 17th Congress. ‘Yun na lang ang hinihintay,” he added.

Aside from Brownlee, Ateneo center Ange Kouame is also up for naturalization through House Bill 5951 filed by Antipolo First District Rep. Robbie Puno, who is also an official of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).