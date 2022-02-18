Roger Pogoy back in Gilas lineup for Big Dome qualifiers

ROGER Pogoy is included in the Gilas Pilipinas pool after all.

National team coach Chot Reyes confirmed to Spin.ph the addition of the sweet-shooting gunner, growing the list to 22 as Pogoy became the 13th TNT Tropang Giga player to be called up for national duty.

Pogoy's status, however, is still up in the air as he continues to nurse a left calf strain that makes him a question mark for the 12-man lineups for the Gilas games next week.

"He's still under evaluation," said Reyes.

Team manager Butch Antonio also explained the mixup that led to Pogoy's name being left out of the initial pool, saying, "There was just a glitch in the system and we corrected it already."

Still, this marks Pogoy's return to the national team after last playing in the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers. As part of the 22-man lineup, he can be called up for any of the four games in the February window.

His last time donning the national tri-colors saw him drop 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists in the Philippines' 100-70 win over Indonesia back in February 2020.

Lots of Gilas options

Regardless of Pogoy's availability, Reyes still has a potent Philippine crew at hand led by naturalized center Ange Kouame, Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Robert Bolick.

Pool members William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, Tzaddy Rangel, and Lebron Lopez are also present, along with TNT players Jayson Castro, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, Ryan Reyes, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Jjay Alejandro, Carl Bryan Cruz, and first timers Kib Montalbo, Gab Banal, Brian Heruela, and Glenn Khobuntin.

Gilas is gearing up for its Group A games against Korea on Feb. 24, India on Feb. 25, New Zealand on Feb. 27, and Korea anew on Feb. 28, all at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

