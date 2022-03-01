Finally scoring a win with Gilas, Robert Bolick hungry for more

BACK in a Gilas Pilipinas uniform for the first time since the 2019 Fiba World Cup, Robert Bolick was just grateful to get another national team callup.

Seeded to the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup as host, the Philippines is using the Asian qualifiers as part of its preparations and Bolick was simply glad to get a victory with the nationals after getting blanked in his 2019 stint in China.

"Unang tapak ko sa Gilas, World Cup agad. Di man lang ako dumaan sa ganito [sa qualifiers], sabak agad kami sa World Cup tapos wala kaming panalo. So sabi ko, kailangan ko makakuha ng unang panalo," he said.

Bolick hoped for a pair, but he and the rest of Gilas had to settle for one.

Though the Filipinos did take the 88-64 triumph over India on Friday, New Zealand, unfortunately, was a tougher cookie to crack as they fell, 88-63, on Sunday.

Bolick put up 10.0 points on 36-percent shooting from threes, on top of 2.5 rebounds in 19.4 minutes.

Robert Bolick wants a return trip to the world meet.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The moustached playmaker also wanted to have a prt in the Philippines-Korea basketball rivalry, saying, "Excited ako [na makalaban ang] Korea, kaso nga ang hirap kasi nagkaroon sila ng problema sa COVID-19."

"Yun nga, nabigyan kami ng unang panalo sa India. Sobrang happy ko na at least kahit paano, nakapanalo na rin at dito pa nangyari sa atin."

Now that he's back, Bolick is crossing his fingers that somehow, he has made a strong case for a return trip soon. After all, he's a stronger, wiser, and more mature version of that gung-ho guard who took the floor in China.

Times have changed and so did he, but the 6-foot court general promised that one thing has never changed: his desire to fight for the country through hell or high water.

"Kumpara dati, medyo may experience na ako konti. Yung mga nakakalaban ko [doon sa World Cup] kita nga natin nag-MVP na si [Nikola] Jokic at ang daming players din ang nasa NBA. So hindi na new for me ito dahil nakapaglaro na ako sa World Cup, best basketball na pwede nating laruan. After na nun, Olympics na," he said.

"Nadala ko nga sa PBA, so hopefully madala ko rin dito at sa mga susunod pa."

