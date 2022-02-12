Robert Bolick joins Gilas training ahead of Fiba qualifying

ROBERT Bolick is back in the saddle for Gilas Pilipinas.

Coach Chot Reyes shared a clip of the 26-year-old guard participating in the rounds for the national team at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center on Saturday.

This marks the return of Bolick to the national team after the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Bolick's arrival will be a big boost to the Gilas backcourt as he joins Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Jaydee Tungcab as they fight for spots for the games later this month.

Gilas will play Korea on Feb. 24, India on Feb. 25, New Zealand on Feb. 27, and Korea again on Feb. 28 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

