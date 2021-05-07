Ricardo Ratliffe banners Korea's 24-man pool for Clark qualifiers

KOREA has unveiled its 24-man pool for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers from June 16 to 20 in Clark.

Naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe (Ra Gun A) leads the field peppered with standouts from the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

A report by Korean sports site Jumpball bared Ratliffe is joined in the pool by his Jeonju KCC Egis teammates Lee Jung-hyun and Song Kyo-chang, 2020 KBL MVP Heo Hoon of Busan KT Sonicboom, and Anyang KGC's Jeon Seong-hyun, who led Korea in scoring in its first two games in the qualifiers.

Also part of the field are Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus center Jang Jae-seok; Byun Jun-hyung and Moon Seong-gon of Anyang KGC; Lee Seung-hyun and Lee Dae-sung of Goyang Orions; Kang Sang-jae, Kim Nak-hyun, and Lee Dae-heon of Incheon ETLand Elephants; Yang Hong-seok of Busan KT Sonicboom; Kim Jun-il of Seoul Samsung Thunders; Kim Sun-hyung and Ahn Young-jun of Seoul SK Knights; Kim Jong-kyu, Doo Kyung-min, and Heo Ung of Wonju DB Promy; and Lee Sang-jae of Changwon LG Sakers.



The Korean Basketball Association (KBA) also added young prospects led by 20-year-old Lee Hyun-jung of Davidson University, Ha Yoon-gi of Korea University, and 2019 Basketball Without Borders MVP Yeo Jun-seok of Yongsan High School in the 24-man pool.

Former national player Cho Sang-hyun has been named as the head coach for the third window, where Korea faces a brutal schedule made up of four games in five days.

Korea takes on Gilas Pilipinas on June 16, Indonesia on June 17, Thailand on June 19, and Philippines again on June 20.

The Koreans currently hold a 2-0 record in Pool A of the qualifiers for the continental tilt, with the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup set in August in Indonesia.

