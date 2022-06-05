Abando looks to develop into a 'complete player' in bid for Gilas spot

RHENZ Abando is taking his Gilas Pilipinas call-up as an eye-opener as he looks to turn into a more complete player.

After all, he's got an experienced coach in Nenad Vucinic as he fights make it to the final roster for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"Lagi niyang sinasabi na hindi pwedeng one-dimensional player ka lang. Kailangan maging complete player ka, tapos kailangan mong maging aggressive on both offense and defense," he said.

"Sinabihan ako ni coach Nenad, ok naman yung offense pero yung sa defense, isa ako sa mga pinakamabagal sa depensa sa team at kita yun pag nagpa-practice kami. So para sa akin, dapat ko yung praktisin at i-work hard yung depensa."

Abando sure is taking those words into heart as he knows that he has much to learn despite his stellar NCAA Season 97 campaign for Letran, where he was adjudged as the MVP and the Rookie of the Year.

But one can't fault the Sto. Tomas, Pangasinan native for enjoying the ride as he finally got an invite after years of proving himself as one of the best players in the amateur level.

"Sobrang happy ako kasi nakasama ako sa Gilas. Excited ako makasama sila kasi dati nakakalaban ko lang sila dito sa mga liga pero ngayon, makakasama ko na sila para i-represent yung Pilipinas," he said.

Now that he's in Gilas, Abando only promises to give it his all in every practice, aware of how big this can do for his still burgeoning career.

"Gustong gusto ko ito kasi napasama pa lang sa pool, grabe na yung kumpyansa mo eh. Paano pa kaya kung nakapunta ka sa Gilas at ma-represent yung bansa natin? Para kang nag-apply sa trabaho na nasa resume mo na nag-Gilas ka. Malaking bagay yun na naging Gilas player ka kasi ibig sabihin noon isa ka sa pinakamarunong sa Pilipinas," he said.

"Sigurado akong mabu-boost yung confidence namin at yung kumpyansa namin tataas."

