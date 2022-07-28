Rhenz Abando leaving Letran to play in Korea pro league

RHENZ Abando is foregoing his final year in Letran and will play for Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The NCAA Season 97 MVP will be the fifth Filipino to play in Korea after his solid showing for Gilas Pilipinas.

Anyang made the official announcement in a social media post on Thursday.

Abando is coming off a solid first year in Letran where he steered the Knights to the NCAA Season 97 crown thanks to his 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks to be hailed as the MVP and Rookie of the Year.

He is joining an Anyang KGC crew which finished runner-up in the past KBL season.

