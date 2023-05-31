Rhenz Abando on Gilas call-up: 'Naghihintay lang naman ako'

RHENZ Abando may be returning to Korea for another season in the KBL, but he's ready to set things aside to give way to Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup if given the chance.

Rhenz Abando on Gilas call-up

"To be honest, yes [I am open to playing for Gilas], never ko sinabing ayoko mag-laro, naghihintay lang ako ng call-up," the former NCAA Most Valuable Player told SPIN.ph.

The high-flying Anyang KGC guard bares that his brand-new season in the Korean Basketball League wouldn't be a problem if he's to play for the national team.

"Sa KBL, two years 'yung si-nign ko last year so talagang one more season. Sa team ko, maiintindihan yan ng head coach namin, payag naman sila, basta't magpapaalam ako," he said.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is penciled on August 25 to September 10.

Watching Gilas from afar during its sensational 32nd Southeast Asian Games redemption tour, Abando also has two cents on the 'Jordan Clarkson or Justin Brownlee' debate.

"For me, kailangan natin si JC, pero sa World Cup mas kailangan natin ang malalalaki, so si Justin ako," he said.