Gilas ace Rey Suerte out to make Pogoy proud in Fiba qualifiers

ROGER Pogoy served as a mentor to young guys like Rey Suerte back in the first window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last February.

But with the TNT gunner out for Gilas Pilipinas, it's now up to the young guns to deliver in the second window in Manama, Bahrain.

Suerte sure got the message from Pogoy.

"May comment siya sa isang post ko na, 'Pasikati ko, master.' Bisaya words yun that means papasikatan daw namin siya," the Davao de Oro native said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Pogoy certainly nailed that in the head as big things are expected from Suerte in his international debut.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 6-foot-3 swingman, however, is mature enough to know that adjustments still need to be made, all the more that the Gilas team competing in Manama will be a fairly young group.

"May pressure sa amin kasi nga mga bata pa kami. Konti lang sa amin ang nakapaglaro na sa international games, but we need to adjust sa level na ito," said the super scorer out of University of the Visayas and University of the East.

"Karamihan sa amin dito sa pool are very talented players, but alam namin yung adjustments na dapat naming gawin para magampanan ang roles na ibinibigay sa amin."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Suerte, though, knows better to enjoy this privilege as the 26-year-old finally gets his chance to represent the country after a close to a year-long wait.

"Sobrang saya lang. Yung excitement na sa wakas, makakapaglaro na ulit kami ng basketball, di ko ma-explain talaga ang saya lalo na at bandera ng Pilipinas ang dala-dala namin," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

And part of that is Suerte assuring to make Pogoy proud.