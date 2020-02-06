Baldwin says Gilas waiting for Parks as he sorts out TNT contract

BOBBY Ray Parks missed Thursday’s practice with Gilas Pilipinas as the TNT guard remained unsigned for the coming PBA season.

Gilas Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin said Parks is very much part of the plans of the national team for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, but admitted he has yet to heard from the second-generation PBA star.

“We are waiting to hear from Ray,” said Baldwin after Thursday’s practice at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center inside the Ateneo campus. “I think everybody knows that Ray is a bit in limbo right now with his basketball issues.”

Parks has yet to sign a contract with TNT or any other team after his two-conference contract he signed with Blackwater before he was traded to the KaTropa expired at the end of last season.

Parks was named to the 24-man pool by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers where Gilas Pilipinas will play Thailand on February 20 and Indonesia on February 23.

Incidetally, Gilas Pilipinas is coached on an interim basis by Mark Dickel, who is an active consultant of TNT in the PBA.

TNT coach Bong Ravena said as far as he knows, team management is still negotiating with Parks.

“Ang alam ko he is still under negotiation with management, with Gabby (Cui, team manager). Dito muna kami naka-focus sa team. Sila muna ‘yung nag-uusap. As far as I know, they are still negotiating,” said Ravena.

Team manager Gabby Cui also confirmed that negotiations with Parks are ongoing.

Baldwin made it clear the coaching staff wants to have Parks in the pool.

“We want him here. We want him to be part of this effort. We want him to be part of this culture,” Baldwin added. “But at this point, he is not. I think take that question any further, you have to talk to Ray.”