Ray Parks' hot shooting keeps Gilas close against host Jordan

BOBBY Ray Parks' hot streak and Jamie Malonzo's late energy jolt were the positives that Gilas Pilipinas can build on as it trailed Jordan, 41-37, at halftime in their 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier on Friday (Manila time) at Prince Hamza Hall.

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins guard proved that he's one of the best shooters for the national team, going 3-of-6 from deep to lead the Philippines with 11 points and two boards after two quarters.

Parks gave Gilas a huge spark as the small-ball lineup which featured him, Scottie Thompson, and CJ Perez worked wonders for coach Chot Reyes.

Malonzo, meanwhile, was a big spark despite just entering at the 1:54 mark of the second quarter, getting a block that was called for a foul and a dunk in his less than two minutes of play.

Another positive that the Pinoys can build on was Thompson already having five assists after the first half.

Dar Tucker, though, has been exceptional for the Falcons so far with his 14 points and two rebounds.

Ahmad Al Dwairi was also a problem for the Gilas bigs as he already has 10 points and nine boards against Kai Sotto, Ange Kouame, and Japeth Aguilar.