Gilas can't wait any longer as Ray Parks still negotiating with TNT for deal

BOBBY Ray Parks Jr. will most likely no longer be included in the Gilas Pilipinas final roster for the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Gilas team manager Gabby Cui said Parks might no longer have the enough time to learn the system of head coach Mark Dickel even if Parks will agree to a new contract with TNT very soon.

Cui hopes Parks will be available for the second window on November.

“After that, we will see if he is available for Gilas. But since malapit na ‘yung (February) 23, baka there’s no more time. Maybe in the next window, he can join us since marami pang windows,” said Cui on Saturday.

Despite being included in the 24-man pool for the first window, Parks has not joined Gilas practices due to the ongoing contract negotiations between him and his mother ballclub TNT.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Gilas interim coach Mark Dickel said the coaching staff are now in the process of finalizing the 15-man roster for Gilas’ only game of the first window on February 23 against Indonesia.

Cui though said Parks and TNT are closing in on an agreement.

“Hopefully, we can finalize his negotiations early this week. It’s almost there. Konti na lang,” Cui said.