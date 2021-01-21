PBA finals injury keeps Ray Parks out of Gilas training pool

INJURY suffered by Ray Parks Jr during the PBA Philippine Cup bubble kept him out of the radar of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Initially, the 27-year-old TnT Tropang Giga was included in the list of PBA players the SBP was supposed to request from the pro league.

But after going down with a calf injury during the finals of the Philippine Cup bubble, the availability of Parks to join the month-long training pool inside the Inspire Sports Academy, more so the Feb. 18 to 21 meet became uncertain.

“It did not push through due to (his) injury,” said a person privy to the talks between the PBA and SBP.

TnT Tropang Giga physical therapist Dexter Aseron confirmed Parks is still in the period of rehabilitating from the injury and therefore, would not be able to join the training pool.

“Mahirap biglain,” said Aseron, who also serves as physical therapist of Gilas Pilipinas.

“He needs more time to do rehab and do sport specific exercises first prior to joining practice.”

So far, only Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Justine Chua, Raul Soyud, Troy Rosario, and Roger Pogoy are the PBA players who are in the Calamba bubble for the Gilas pool, whose training camp officially begins Friday.

From Inspire Sports Academy, the final Gilas team will go straight to the Clark bubble for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

