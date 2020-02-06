Ravena, Perez, Rosario, Pogoy join first Gilas practice for Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers

GILAS Pilipinas on Thursday held its first practice in preparation for the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers with mostly the amateur and collegiate standouts present in practice.

Only Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy were the PBA players in uniform for the first practice of Gilas Pilipinas under interim coach Mark Dickel with Christian Standhardinger, Marc Pingris, and Poy Erram in street clothes.

Joining the PBA players were Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto and Allyn Bulanadi, on loan to Gilas Pilipinas after being drafted in the PBA last year.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Also participating were Thirdy Ravena, Jaydee Tungcab, Dave Ildefonso, Juan Gomez De Liano, Javi Gomez De Liano and Dwight Ramos, while Kobe Paras was in street clothes.

Dickel and former Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin supervised the practice along with Sandy Arespacochaga. Alex Compton and Topex Robinson were also present.