Raul Soyud joins Pogoy, Rosario in next batch of Gilas call-ups

THE TnT duo of Roger Pogoy and Troy Rosario along with NLEX big man Raul Soyud are the next three PBA players who will join the Gilas Pilipinas training pool inside the Calamba bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

Gilas team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the three will be coming on board by Friday when training camp officially begins for the national team as it prepares for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers set at the Clark Freeport Zone next month.

“We’ve undergone PCR testing earlier as one of the pre-requisites in entering the bubble,” said Cui on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Cui and the three players will enter the bubble together on Friday, with about three or two more expected to follow but whose names the Gilas team manager would rather not divulge at the moment.

Soyud, who recently turned 30, is definitely an interesting call-up for Gilas, which the NLEX big man will be joining for the very first time.

The inclusion of the 6-foot-6 blue-collar worker comes after a huge breakout season in the league where he played a vital role in the Road Warriors' campaign in the last PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Soyud averaged 10.0 points and 6.8 rebounds to land a spot among the candidates for the season's Most Improved Player award.

Just recently, his hardwork paid off after being signed to a new, two-year contract by NLEX management.