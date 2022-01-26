Ricardo Ratliffe leads Korea side in World Cup qualifiers

NATURALIZED player Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) spearhead the 14-man pool which will banner Korea in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Korea lineup in World Cup qualifiers

The Korean Basketball Association (KBA) unveiled the roster on Wednesday as the crew is set to fly to the Philippines for the sets of games from Feb. 24 to 28.

Also back in tow for Korea are 2020 Korean Basketball League (KBL) MVP Heo Hoon and his brother Heo Woong, as well as returning veterans like guards Kim Sun-hyung, Choi Jun-yong, and Doo Kyung-min, forward Lee Woo-suk, and center Kim Jong-kyu.

Aside from Ra, six more players from the Korea squad which played in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark and the Kaunas Olympic Qualifying Tournament have been brought back.

Returning to the Philippines are Lee Seong-hyun, Jeon Seong-hyen, Yang Hong-seok, Lee Dae-sung, Moon Seong-gon, and 19-year-old center Yeo Jun-seok.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Coach Cho Sang-hyun, who drew flak for his postgame comments after the heated Gilas-Korea clashes last June, will once again be coaching the Korean side.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Noticeably absent will be shooter Lee Hyun-jung, who is currently suiting up for Davidson in the NCAA Division I and led Korea in their last trip in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and the Kaunas OQT.

Continue reading below ↓

Korea is preparing for a brutal four games-in-five days schedule, playing the Philippines on Feb. 24, New Zealand on Feb. 25, India on Feb. 27, and the Philippines again on Feb. 28, all at Smart Araneta Coliseum asit seeks to finish in the top three of Group A.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.