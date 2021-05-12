Ratliffe banners 12-man Korea squad for third window of Fiba qualifiers

KOREA has trimmed its roster for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Naturalized center Ra Gun-A is in the 12-man roster released by the Korean Basketball Association (KBA) as the squad prepares for its trip to Clark next month.

Korea is also fielding two of its young stars, with 20-year-old Lee Hyun-jung of Davidson University, and 2019 Basketball Without Borders MVP Yeo Jun-seok of Yongsan High School making the cut.

Joining Ricardo Ratliffe in the lineup are his Jeonju KCC Egis teammates Lee Jeong-hyeon and Song Gyo-chang, and Anyang KGC's Jeon Seong-hun, who led Korea in scoring in its first two games in the qualifiers.

Completing the roster are Byun Jun-hyung of Anyang KGC; Lee Seung-hyun and Lee Dae-sung of Goyang Orions; Kang Sang-jae and Kim Nak-hyun of Incheon ETLand Elephants; and Yang Hong-seok of Busan KT Sonicboom.

New coach Cho Sang-hyun will also get his baptism of fire at the helm as he mentors the Korean national team in the brutal four games-in-five days schedule.

Continue reading below ↓

Korea will face Gilas Pilipinas on June 16, Indonesia on June 17, Thailand on June 19, and Philippines again on June 20.

The Koreans hold a 2-0 record in Group A and would need to finish in the top two to advance to the continental tilt set in August in Indonesia.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN