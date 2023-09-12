This fan came from Legazpi to enjoy World Cup from gen-ad section

WATCHING from the nosebleed section of the Mall of Asia Arena turns giants on the court into miniatures.

But nothing was clearer for those who witnessed some of the best basketball countries in the world play at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Ranjee Basquiñas was among those who didn’t mind the microscopic view as he sat comfortably on his general admission section seat by his lonesome while eating popcorn and watching a couple of elite-level games on the first game day at the Pasay venue on August 26.

His single-day pass worth P999 for both games at the MOA Arena was priceless as he got to watch Greece rip Jordan, 92-71, before Team USA started its campaign with a 99-72 rout of New Zealand.

He also watched both of Gilas Pilipinas’ games in the group stage at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Basquiñas definitely marked his calendar for this once-in-a-lifetime event. He came all the way from Legazpi, Albay to spend the weekend, before going on leave from work for a couple of days to watch the world showpiece.

He spent around P6,000 for gen-ad tickets for a week, apart from his accommodation in a hotel in Cubao.

“Sayang eh. Minsan lang ‘to sa Pilipinas. History ‘to. Matagal na naman ‘to makakabalik dito sa Pilipinas. Ewan ko kung kailan makakabalik, kung buhay pa ako,” the 34-year-old Bicolano said with a laugh.

It turns out he was hitting two birds with one stone.

He didn’t just enjoy the games. Basquiñas also came to do some scouting.

After all, apart from being an Araling Panlinpuan teacher, he’s also the coach of the high school girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at Orosite High School in Legazpi.

Ranjee Basquiñas enjoys World Cup as fan and coach

Basquiñas’ girls’ team has been good enough to represent Region V in the Palarong Pambansa since 2018. Three of his wards have already earned scholarships to play for the current University of the East Lad Red Warriors team in Justine Silva, Yrel Zamudio, and Kate Aycardo.

And what Basquiñas has seen from the World Cup will come in handy as he coaches his girls’ and boys’ teams.

“Yung mga European games pinapanood ko rin to learn,” he said. “Ang layo ng basketball ng Pilipinas.”

Basquiñas compared Gilas’ hero ball to that of the Euro style with plenty of ball movement, citing the Philippine team’s 87-81 loss to Dominican Republic on opening day.

“We have the talent, lalo na we have Jordan Clarkson. Mga players natin, talented din talaga sila. Pero yung problema sa atin yung sistema,” he observed.

“Nakita natin nung fourth quarter nung last game, puro na lang tayo dribble-dribble. Bumalik tayo dun sa … pag tayo na-rattle na, wala na yung composure, bumabalik tayo dun sa dati, yung default setting natin.”

“Yung European kasi, bata pa sila, yun na yung default setting nila: pass, pass, pass, pass. Sa atin, dribble, dribble, dribble, dribble,” he continued.

As a coach, Basquiñas certainly tried to be a sponge, soaking the knowledge he got from watching the games.

“Better learning experience ‘to lalo na sa mga coaches kasi makukumpara mo yung mga systems ng every country, lalo na European, Asian, African,” he said. “Lalo na Angola, makita mo iba din yung sistema ng Angola. Yung African game, hindi din sila puro three points, three points, pasa-pasa. Sila talaga, palakasan lang. talagang puwersahan sila sa loob.”

“Magandang experience na makita mo silang lahat in the flesh kasi talagang makikita mo kung anong pagkakaiba ng lahat ng countries when it comes to system,” he added.

Playing as guard for San Lorenzo Academy in high school in Legazpi, Basquiñas has transitioned to coaching since 2013. Gregg Popovich, Yeng Guiao, and Tab Baldwin are among his influences.

While watching Team USA, Basquiñas paid more attention to the bench where the coaching staff, led by Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, and shooting coaching and former PH national player Chip Engelland, called the shots.

“Yung coaching staff, tinitingnan mo rin. You can observe them. Nao-observe mo ano ginagawa ng coaches, body language nila, and after timeouts, ano yung ginagawa nila,” Basquiñas said.

Even from far away, from the nosebleed seats.

